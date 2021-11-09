It is an exceedingly generous game. The hook is immediate: You start with a beautiful Corvette with a brilliant orange paint job that pops on an HDR screen, and when you win (or even lose) one of your first races, you earn an entire Lamborghini as one of your first cars. Beyond that, just the mere act of driving to and from places nets you experience points, which unlock even more races and events in which to compete. Did you crash or plow through a bunch of trees? You get some points. Are your ears working and listening to the in-game radio? Nice, the game says; you get 1.5 times as many points whenever a special song dedicated to boosting your experience plays.