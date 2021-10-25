Outside of combat, the banter during walking segments itself basically encourages players to navigate these environments slowly. There’s so much written and recorded dialogue, the game was always struggling to keep up with my pace, even if I was merely walking through environments. Jokes and background information would often get cut off because I would stumble into the next narrative checkpoint. The game should be praised for the amount of scenarios the developers wrote and planned for, because even mundane tasks like Rocket opening a door might have new, contextual lines based on whatever’s happening to the team. The game is linear, but it still makes great effort to accommodate many situations. Sometimes, though, this results in the team jabbering nonstop while you’re just trying to soak in detail and atmosphere or trying to figure out a puzzle.