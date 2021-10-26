Truth be told, I had concerns about how “House of Ashes” would handle a setting as politically fraught as the Iraq War, but it manages well. A few secrets you can find early on paint a clear picture that America’s search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq is an effort to save face, and, throughout the game, the U.S. troops continuously express doubts about the war along with the casualties and destruction it’s caused. Salim, the only character you play as who is from Iraq, is given plenty of time with the rest of the cast to allow players to grasp his character and empathize with him. He’s helped by what’s easily the strongest voice acting in the game; the other main characters, particularly Eric and Nick, mostly waffle between sounding flat and weirdly calm (at least given the setting) to downright bored.