The third entry in the series, “House of Ashes,” doesn’t quite capture that same lightning in a bottle, but it does manage to strike a sweet spot between campy and creepy. If “Until Dawn” is the touchstone for this particular brand of interactive survival horror games, “House of Ashes” comes closer than either of its predecessors, “Man of Medan” and “Little Hope.”
By several measures, “House of Ashes” is the most expansive addition yet. Players switch between the game’s five protagonists several times per chapter, and while jumping from character to character may sound disorienting, it never feels that way while playing. That quick back-and-forth between characters helps to amplify climactic fight scenes, punctuating the frantic action and split-second decisions you make as everyone works together to survive. The format also lends itself to the horror movie trope of everyone splitting up, letting you follow each member of your group after you all inevitably get separated and must descend into the unknown horrors below.
And descend you will, because the setting is on an entirely new scale for the series. Set in Iraq in 2003, the game follows a troop of U.S. soldiers launching a military operation on what appears to be an underground silo according to a prototype thermal satellite system developed by one of the five main characters. Suspecting it houses a cache of chemical weapons, they launch a raid on a small village of shepherds inhabiting the area above. Players switch between four members of the U.S. military and a reluctant soldier for the Iraqi Republican Guard whose unit ambushes the operation. All that fighting unearths an ancient Sumerian temple that swallows up our heroes, who are forced to work together to navigate a sprawling labyrinth that extends hundreds of feet below ground and survive against the eldritch beasts that call it their home.
Paired with this expansive setting is the series’s first 360-degree camera system, as compared to the fixed and floating cameras in “Man of Medan” and “Little Hope.” A flashlight has also been added, encouraging you to search dark corners for secrets or clues about the archaeologists whose hastily abandoned research sites and ominous journal entries you discover throughout the ruins. As you explore, the game gives you plenty of time to soak in its giant set pieces, which only get eerier as you descend. What starts out as a fairly straightforward monster movie plot that unfolds underground (think “Tremors” or “The Descent” but with vampires) ends up taking some wild turns. It definitely hits its stride in the second half, capturing the spirit of horror “B” movies beautifully, never crossing the line into ridiculousness and thereby detracting from the terrifying atmosphere and suspense.
The game’s sound design does a lot of the heavy lifting on that front, building suspense with ominous music interspersed with the character’s heartbeats and echoes of horrors scurrying just out of your line of sight. The monsters make a clicking noise that’s unnerving and somehow wet, and it echoes off the cave walls in a way that’s absolutely bone-chilling, constantly making you feel like something is right behind you. During one part, I had to creep past a cluster of the beasts’ cocoons, carefully stepping over obstacles to avoid waking them. It felt so tense, I swear I didn’t breathe the entire time.
In another first for the series, the journal entries you find trigger short cutscenes — a refreshing spin on the apocalyptic log convention that’s become common in games. The team of archaeologists that came before you explored the area back in the 1940s, so these cutscenes unfold like a film reel complete with an old-timey voice-over and grainy, sepia filter. It’s delightfully campy and, again, undeniably matches the game’s tone.
Truth be told, I had concerns about how “House of Ashes” would handle a setting as politically fraught as the Iraq War, but it manages well. A few secrets you can find early on paint a clear picture that America’s search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq is an effort to save face, and, throughout the game, the U.S. troops continuously express doubts about the war along with the casualties and destruction it’s caused. Salim, the only character you play as who is from Iraq, is given plenty of time with the rest of the cast to allow players to grasp his character and empathize with him. He’s helped by what’s easily the strongest voice acting in the game; the other main characters, particularly Eric and Nick, mostly waffle between sounding flat and weirdly calm (at least given the setting) to downright bored.
Other aspects of the game fall flat, suffering from unsurprising growing pains given the title’s ambitious efforts to push the series forward. Over the course of several playthroughs, I routinely ran into issues where the camera system would get stuck or randomly become stiff and hard to control. Investigating items was a frequent source of frustration. I disabled inverted camera controls at the beginning of the game, but they would revert whenever I went to investigate an item, which was disorienting. Other times I seemed to lose control of the camera entirely and would have to leave the area, come back and investigate it again as a sort of reset. Textures popped in and out during both cutscenes and gameplay, which tended to kill whatever suspense that scene was trying to build.
The character models sometimes behaved oddly in cutscenes too, talking over one another or casting shifty glances to the side as if taking directions from someone just off-camera. Whether the latter was an intentional design choice, I couldn’t tell, but it certainly didn’t come across that way. And while I didn’t have any issues when using flashlights, whenever my character was holding another source of light, like a torch or a UV wand, it would randomly disappear and reappear as I walked around, making it difficult to explore my surroundings in the pitch blackness.
Where “House of Ashes” does successfully build upon the series is in its expanded accessibility options. For the first time, players have their pick of three difficulty levels: Forgiving, Challenging and Lethal. Alert icons now precede quick-time events (QTEs), a concept introduced in “Little Hope,” so you don’t have to be on constant high alert throughout cutscenes. Players can tailor how these QTEs play out as well. Instead of button-mashing during certain segments, you can opt to hold down the button instead. You can also tie all QTEs to a single button input or disable timeouts altogether so the game effectively pauses until you press the button displayed. And as in previous The Dark Anthology games, there are several customization options for subtitles, including font size, color, background and a dyslexia-friendly typeface.
All told, “House of Ashes” is a notable step in the right direction for The Dark Anthology series. Technical issues aside, it crafts a compelling story that’s fun, campy and terrifying in equal measures. Every installment is inevitably compared to the benchmark set by “Until Dawn,” and it’s clear Supermassive Games has learned from the lukewarm reception and criticisms of “Man of Medan” and “Little Hope.” “House of Ashes” comes close to “Until Dawn”-level quality, and for the first time after finishing a game in this series, it has me genuinely excited to see the next entry.