The rest of the game is essentially like the game show “Family Feud.” Players are divided into two teams. Each player answers a question — like, “which of these toppings would you have on ice cream?” or “what will you do after retirement?” — and they must rank their answers from favorite to least favorite. After everyone has ranked their choices, the game calculates the most popular answers, one through eight. Then each team guesses the most popular choice. In some rounds, players are asked for the least popular choice, or the second most popular choice. “Poll Mine” has additional audience features, allowing audiences to vote and affect the rankings. After the game comes out, that could make things a lot more fun.