In many other games, pots and barrels are but doomed piñatas, awaiting the strike of sword or fist. But here containers yield their contents whenever Kena stands before them and gently raps her staff upon the ground. Other items are hefted up by the Rot, and handled with care. “Can you move that?” Kena kindly queries when the player activates the Rot icon that accompanies interactive objects. She encounters overturned animal statues; the Rot help them back on their feet. The game therefore directs its solicitude not just toward the natural world but also scattered objects and heirlooms, some of which Kena returns to the homes of their deceased owners. These bits of quiet ceremony are a more elegant expression of theme than the talkative cutscenes.