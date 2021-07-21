Variable State still has a knack for conveying meaning through simple actions, however, and that comes through in a range of contextual QTE inputs that pop up as characters indulge in certain activities. Having you perform John’s morning routine, for example — a few back-and-forths of the analogue stick to brush your teeth, quarter rotations to sip coffee and scoop spoonfuls of cereal — tunes you in to his autopilot apathy. It also contrasts against Meena’s spy mode, highlighting her professional skills and distrustful nature, where a conversation flips to a static first-person view and you highlight key features of her interlocutor to establish their threat level. Or with Donna, you scroll through photos on her phone, choosing which to delete to free up space, a practice that grants insight into what she values most. Sometimes you only press a single button, but each such gesture tells you something about the mind-set of the person involved.