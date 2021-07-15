“Skyward Sword” is, on the whole, clumsy and unstylish. For every one great design (several of the boss fights stand out in particular) there are 10 that feel like bargain bin imitations. But there are moments of real majesty and charm scattered throughout. If you squint, beyond the basic “hero saves world” narrative, “Skyward Sword” is a story about reclaiming nature and restoring peace; about revisiting and reconnecting with the past; it is about camaraderie — and sealing away cursed spirits. After playing, I would catch myself humming along to themes from the game’s score. Flying, too, is a treat. Some of the views from above Skyloft count among the most stunning in the game. But eventually, flight becomes a chore, a means to an end. Like so many other moments in the game, flight is something you do while waiting for the real gameplay to begin.