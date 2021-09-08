The first time I ever realized that being Asian was going to be a point of interest for people, was when I was typing on the Neopets forums while in high school. A girl wanted to draw all of her new friends and asked us to describe how we looked. I said I was Asian, which surprised her. She told me she had never seen an Asian person before, and that she grew up in the Midwest. Still, she drew my portrait, giving me shiny black hair inspired by Disney’s “Mulan.” That stuck with me for a long time. Before that moment, I had only ever thought of myself as exactly the same as everyone else.