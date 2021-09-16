The “detective” offerings are more of a mixed bag. Tailing missions and spot-the-clue sequences remain in the game, and are still boring as ever. Thankfully, most of those in the main mission are short and don’t totally become tiresome. My reference to Nathan Drake earlier wasn’t an accident, either. “Lost Judgment” will have Yagami scrambling on the sides of buildings and ledges, much like the hero of “Uncharted,” except the controls aren’t suited for that style of gameplay. Again, these moments are very short, so they’re not a huge detriment. But if RGG Studio wants to experiment with other gameplay styles, it needs to rework its entire control system for navigating the player around the city.