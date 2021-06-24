Turn on motion controls — which let you swing the Joy-Cons as if you were swinging a golf club — and the game becomes a nostalgic way to bring golf to your living room. I say nostalgic, because I grew up playing golf with my dad, who passed away from ALS in 2020 and was unable to play the sport in his final years. Golf was his passion. In his spare time, you could catch him practicing his swings with an imaginary club. In the second grade, I even made him a clay golf ball to put his pencils in. As I played “Mario Golf,” I couldn’t help but imagine how he would’ve reacted to seeing a video game that’s all about his favorite hobby — with a Mario twist.