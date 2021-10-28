One drawback in Party Mode are the customizations available to players. There aren’t exactly a lack of options: At the start of the game you’re given certain choices, like how many turns you want to play (up to 30 turns, with an option to add additional rounds from the pause menu in-game if desired), which types of mini game you want and which bonus stars will be handed out at the end. But the choices are rigid when they could’ve been more flexible. It would’ve been nice to be able to toggle specific mini games on and off, for example. I’d immediately turn off all rotating-control-stick games.