BioWare stated it actually used the community’s mods as a benchmark for MELE. As someone who has played both the community mods and MELE, though, I have to say that I find the community mods to be most robust. The technical components between the two, like the graphics and load times, are comparable, but the mods get an edge in terms of the additional experiences they provide. Just check out mods like the Expanded Galaxy Mod, which adds ship customization and additional side quests, the Ken and Gabby Recruitment Mod, which restores a cut scene from ME3, and the ME2 Squadmate Pack Mod, which allows you to use the ME2 squaddies in ME3 at appropriate story moments.