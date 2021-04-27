The stadium creator is something that could use some refinement as well. At the moment, the highly anticipated feature is exhausting and a little unsatisfying due to a very clunky user interface. It’s a lot of work to make the stadium you want. Something as theoretically easy as changing a light tower, a foul pole or another slender feature is made difficult by the cursor not locking on to the object when you hover near it. Often times I would zoom past, requiring multiple attempts to change one stinking light pole. When you do click on the desired part of the park you want to alter, there’s no way (that I found) to examine all of your options except by scrolling through them one at a time. These limitations made the idea of tweaking an entire stadium seem overwhelming.