While you don’t have direct control over your monsters (lovingly called “Monsties” in this series), each one has a set of specialties you can easily predict. The game also tells you what kind of attack your monsters will unleash next, so you can plan your own attack. Sometimes the two attacks can link up for more damage and prompt special animations that liven up the hunts. Every attack builds up a “kinship” meter, and when it fills you can ride one of your Monsties for more zesty anime-inspired scenes to punctuate your decisions. There’s even another layer on top of that if your other rider party members also attained kinship, meaning all the creatures and riders form up for a singular devastating attack.