McNamee’s portrayal is probably the furthest from the original Sonya, but that doesn’t make it any less entertaining. Unlike the rest of the cast, Sonya is the only one who has to “earn” her powers. Is it a commentary on gender inequality? (Probably not.) The movie at least retains the original character’s central conflict with Kano, her mortal enemy. Their backstory is much different here, but they eventually clash, and it makes for one of the more personal fights of the film. Plus, the way McNamee portrayed Sonya finally getting her powers felt cathartic.