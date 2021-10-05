But a big part of the charm of Smash Bros. is the nostalgia it evokes in its players. “Smash Bros. Ultimate,” in particular, is a celebration of video games themselves. Characters’ movesets and dialogue reference great gaming moments and elements from within those characters’ games. From the stages to the retained 8-bit music, to the Spirits characters — which are literally just PNGs ripped straight from their original games— all of it harkens back to the games Smash Bros. draws its fighting roster from.