Bright games also benefit from the display. “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," with its anime-inspired aesthetic, looks brighter than ever. All the Mario games look more lively, with his red cap and shirt looking even redder. None of this is washed out. It’s just, once again, that sharp contrast between true blacks and colors that allow other palettes to finally shine through. The same holds for retro games. In “Mega Man Legacy Collection,” I’ve never seen the Blue Bomber look quite as blue in the last 30 years.