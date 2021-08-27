This starts from the game’s premise, a full circle of sorts. Travis is living in the No More Heroes motel, as he did in the first game. Once more, he gets drawn into a ludicrously contrived assassins’ ranking tournament, where he sets out to prove he’s the number one assassin. This time the stakes are higher: Earth is invaded by an alien overlord named FU and his cohort of intergalactic bad folk. Still, the tournament arrangement is largely the same. To get to the top you have to win 10 boss fights against the Extra-Terrestrial commanders. But competition rules require an ‘entrance fee’ before you can access each of these, so to get the cash you first have to complete jobs and smaller ‘designated’ battles, access to which is dotted around a compact map.