In “Pokémon Legends Arceus,” you can see Pokémon spawn in front of you. You can tell right away when it’s a rare Pokémon. You instinctively tense up, knowing your reflexes need to be on point to actually capture it. You feel anxious as the tension builds for the moment you know you need to strike and try to catch it. It’s the same sensation I’m sure Masuda felt way back in childhood while catching bugs, and the same one Game Freak has been trying to replicate.