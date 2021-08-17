But that’s where the similarities end. Galvatron is the creator of Beethoven & Dinosaur, an Australian game studio. Francis, on the other hand, is a fictional star in Galvatron’s indie platform game “The Artful Escape,” which will release Sept. 9 for PC and Xbox.
Like Francis, Galvatron chased his musical dreams at a young age. But unlike Francis, his fantasy never materialized into the psychedelic reality for which he’d always hoped. Landing a dream record deal with Warner Bros. at age 19 was supposed to be Galvatron’s big break, but his days in the music industry soon spiraled into a laundry list of responsibilities. He confronted expectations from management, tours and festivals that only led him farther from home, and obligatory parties zapped his musical spirit.
“[Our venues] were like the pubs that have lots of poker machines in them and a band room,” he said in an interview with The Washington Post. “They’re the worst ever and people throw things at you. That was my experience.”
In “The Artful Escape," a fantasy platform game traversing time and space, Francis gets to experience Galvatron’s “17-year-old fantasy of what the music industry was going to be.” Living in the shadow of his dead uncle’s folk legacy, Francis sets out on an intergalactic musical voyage in search of his own stardom. He harmonizes with soulful aliens who run jazz clubs, prances under peach-tinted skies that inspire awe and launches into resounding guitar solos with a simple button press.
The epic preview scenes of “The Artful Escape” showcase a musician’s dream world at odds with Galvatron’s unpleasant musical past. As a performer, he stayed at hotels with two beds and eight people on tour, only to play to mostly-empty rooms. “I was playing little tiny venues, and there were a hundred people there, and I would still point to the upper tier," he said. “It was just the ceiling and there was no one there.”
Time passed has led to new perspective. Galvatron returns to these moments fondly, not so much for the living arrangements or the number of people in the crowd, but to inspire the cinematic guitar shredding on stage via his in-game persona.
“Francis gets the same kick out of huge guitar solos," Galvatron said. "It’s lofty. That’s the music in my heart, that big soaring over the mountain.”
For Galvatron to recognize what he loved about performing, the less shiny moments in his musical journey proved essential. Galvatron could not experience the highs of crafting a Van Halen-inspired persona without access to the outlandish parties he came to despise. Both the harsh realities of stardom and illustrious rock-star dreams coexist and even harmonize in the game.
When Galvatron had to confront his past in hopes of developing a game all about stage personas, he had his 17-year-old fantasy within reach. He could craft a game that toyed with the contradictions of reality and fantasy, where the player begins as “David Bowie going on a space journey and [comes] back as Ziggy Stardust.”
“People definitely thought I was someone different on stage when they made me [in public]," Galvatron said. "They’re like, ‘Wow, you definitely don’t like that person.’ And that’s fun. One of the things that I greatly loved about playing music was just putting on that mask. That’s what influences the actual escape from my side of things.”
To simulate Galvatron’s playful affinity for stage personas, players can customize everything from Francis’s stage costume to his conversations with townspeople. You can belong to Ramjet Rock, home to the museum of a billion spiders, or settle down on Candyhamer, a lush, cotton-candy planet that rotates on “an axis equal to the mathematical formula for the perfect cream-filled croquembouche.”
Galvatron recruited longtime collaborator and composer Josh Abrahams to make his initial idea for the game exude a glam-rock feel. As with many games, there have been unexpected setbacks during development. But even after a failed Kickstarter campaign and several reboots, the team showcased at E3 2017 and attracted fans from Annapurna Interactive, which eventually became the game’s publisher. With the help of voice actors Carl Weathers and Jason Schwartzman and a dedicated art, sound, and programming team, Galvatron and Co. have been fine-tuning the game ever since.
After a roller coaster of emotions lasting six years, Galvatron is ready to show the world the fruit of his labor. “I put on weight. I lost weight. My hair doesn’t have the luster it used to,” Galvatron said. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”
“The Artful Escape” teasers are live, but players will have to wait until Sept. 9 to experience it in its entirety, including some of Galvatron’s favorite moments. In particular, he cannot wait for players to experience the game’s best musical bits; at the end of the game, there’s a scene with 15 different musical pieces fading in and out with brilliant harmonies.
David Bowie once said, “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring.” Whether you consider yourself a rock star in real life, playing as Francis Vendetti in “The Artful Escape” will give you a glimpse into Johnny Galvatron’s musical brain, and the word “boring” will never cross your mind.
Read more