The PS5 still took some time to get used to this reality. In October, Sony finally updated the PS5 user interface to help players distinguish between the PS5 or PS4 versions of games. For reasons not known to the consumer, the PS5 can’t simply update a game to the current generation, unlike how PC or Xbox machines work. Instead, the PS5 version of a game needs to be downloaded anew as a separate file, rather than simply updating the existing PS4 game on your hard drive. While the PS5 has finally made the distinction between the versions easier, it’s still a logistical headache to have to wrangle two different files of the exact same game. It’s a clear signal that Sony has not prioritized upgrading games to its newest system as much as its competitor