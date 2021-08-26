I played the game mostly on the Xbox Series X but also on an older gaming PC hooked up to a Series X controller. The graphics take a huge hit on the lower-end PC. Large swaths of the game, especially the outdoors and the real world, looked dull and lifeless on the PC compared to the Series X. Depending on which device you play the game, that choice could have a significant impact on your enjoyment of the experience. I found that the game delighted me most when I was playing on the Xbox, and I could see the massive world across my TV screen rather than on the smaller screen of my laptop.