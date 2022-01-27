This cycle will make you want to play “just one more!” run — but it doesn’t feel clumsy or exploitative because the underlying mechanics are fun and inventive, and the unexpected but simple synergies between different playable characters are a treat to witness. The team at Ubisoft Montreal has packed “Extraction” with fun quirks that give it remarkable depth and an identity that is wholly its own. A not insignificant segment of each round, for example, will feature players shooting the ground to clear away the black goo, or sprawl, that slows players down. That exercise is unique to “Extraction,” I would venture. It also lends the game a hint of tactical depth, and does so without drawing attention to itself.