The adventure bounces between the two heroes at the player’s whim, with Rivet exploring one part of the galaxy and Ratchet the other. They’re both on a mission to fix the interdimensional mess left by fan favorite villain Dr. Nefarious, who dragged the heroes into a universe where he’s already won and dominates as an emperor. The pacing of depicting two different heroes working separately toward the same goal feels like a practice run for the inevitable Spider-Man sequel with more than one web slinger, and “Rift Apart” both displays and instills confidence in this balancing act. It’s also important to note that playing as Rivet is no different from controlling Ratchet, which makes sense, considering the premise of alternate dimensions.