For some, all of this may add up to more than the sum of its parts. For me, it was hard to stay motivated to overcome the game’s difficult challenge and uncompromising risk/reward systems. Selene can attach parasites to her suit, gaining buffs but also hindrances to her abilities unless she performs an arbitrary, specified action in the game. It’s an engaging mechanic. But pair that with a story that drip feeds information based on your successes, along with a character that’s hard to get to know, and I found it hard to stay motivated and keep pushing. I love challenging games, but not just for the sake of challenge. “Returnal” offers more, but at least for me, it wasn’t enough.