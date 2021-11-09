There’s one thing about the simulation that deserves mention above all: In its gameplay and presentation, “Riders Republic” is the most thrilling virtual approximation of extreme sports I’ve ever seen. The game can be played in first- and third-person view, and while the latter may at times feel more intuitive from a gameplay perspective, the way “Riders Republic” plays in the first person is nothing short of an achievement. In real life, I am an avid cyclist and a modest, on-and-off skier. When I tear downhill, teeth first, I don’t think in terms of my miles per hour, or really numbers at all. Instead, I am at once blank, devoid of careful or organized thought and also aware, at a near-primal level, of rhythm and motion, weight and weightlessness — a heightening of the senses and a narrowing of focus. Millisecond to millisecond, by way of motion blur, particle effects, speed lines, vibrations in the controller and a stable of other subtle audiovisual tricks, “Riders Republic” gets that feeling.