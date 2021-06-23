“Scarlet Nexus” will be adapted into an anime, to air in Japan on July 1. That feels fitting. Just like in many anime shows, the game goes beyond its characters’ cutesy exteriors to debate morality and even the meaning of life. The game, for example, poses these thematic questions, among others: If you could save one person’s life at the cost of affecting everyone else, would it be worth it? Is it justifiable to murder one person if it means the rest of humanity can be saved? If life doesn’t feel meaningful, or if it’s marred by regret, what can one do?