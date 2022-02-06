The rogue-like elements are served up with a twist. Every death ages players by a year or several, depending on performance while alive. Players can choose to either give up and start over, losing abilities that aren’t permanently unlocked with experience points, or get back up and age up. Every decade lost brings increases to damage while decreasing available health. The challenge becomes finishing levels — including grueling boss encounters — without defeat. The game remembers the lowest age at which you beat a level when entering a new level, a sort of “save state” for future runs until you can beat levels flawlessly. This further eases progression along with the aforementioned permanent unlock method.