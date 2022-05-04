Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

For those who wants to walk down memory lane.

“Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” is the abridged — and often hilarious — version of the franchise’s nine episodes. The game is a warm dose of nostalgia, and Lego’s trademark levity helps to gloss over some of the more questionable moments from movies like “The Phantom Menace” and “Rise of Skywalker.” Put simply, you get to play the good parts and laugh at the bad ones in a way that’s more enjoyable than spending 20 hours rewatching all the mainline movies.

First released in 2005, the original “Lego Star Wars: The Video Game” started it all. We now have Lego video games built around the last 20 years of summer blockbusters, from “Jurassic Park” to “The Lord of the Rings.” And “The Skywalker Saga” beat them all with the biggest launch to date, selling 3.2 million copies globally in two weeks.

There’s a reason for that. “The Skywalker Saga” is the best iteration of the Lego video game franchise to date. Parts of the game feel unnecessary, which we elaborate on in our review, but there are plenty of times where the game had me chuckling to myself on the couch. It helps that “The Skywalker Saga” looks amazing, which is weird to say for a game that’s a virtual simulation of plastic bricks. You can see the glossy or grainy texture to each block in the game. It’s those smaller details that bring home the “playing with Lego” nostalgia for which the franchise is known.

“Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” is one of the more expensive games on this list at $59.99 on most consoles. It’s available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC.