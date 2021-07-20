As your chosen fighter progresses through each wave, you’re given the option to pick one of either two or three power-up items. These are almost uniformly a net positive for you, like the aforementioned lightning kicks and poison punches. There’s a small sense of risk and reward. Some of these powers will increase your damage output by 100 percent, but you also take damage by that same amount. However, it’s all but guaranteed that by the end of your run, your street fighter is going to feel as powerful as the Doom Slayer.