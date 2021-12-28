As a former varsity athlete that played amateur baseball after college and the beer-league softball and dek hockey, I like the idea of working out in a competitive environment. Jogging by myself never appealed to me; I’d usually stop after a mile or two because I was bored and more focused on my discomfort than anything else. But I would sprint up and down a floor hockey rink until I was a panting mess because I wanted to win and didn’t want to let my teammates down. I burned way more calories and stayed in far better shape playing dek hockey, racking up more miles than I’d ever log jogging on my own. A combination of competition and accountability provided me with the right motivation to invest my time in my fitness.