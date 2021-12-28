The drawbacks for Supernatural are surprisingly few. Beyond the relative expense of the subscriptions, the biggest is the space required, which can be a challenge for those living in close quarters. Depending on your height, you’ll need a circular space between 5 and 7 feet in diameter, with enough space overhead to allow you to fully extend your arms. This is a limitation of most good VR games and apps, however. (Earlier this year, while playing the VR boxing game the Thrill of the Fight, I went for a knockout with an uppercut and instead scored a hairline fracture of my index finger when I connected with my ventilation duct.) The main mode for Supernatural, in which you swat a pair of batons at the orbs a la Beat Saber, requires a bit of space, but the recently incorporated boxing mode makes this less of an issue (and takes a low ceiling out of play).