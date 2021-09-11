Jhaan: In the first two “Life Is Strange” games, you got drastically different outcomes depending on some of the choices that you made up to certain points. And it definitely did feel like unique experiences with each playthrough. In this game, I’m not so sure that I get that impression, other than choices regarding who you romance. What you might want to try to do instead, if you want to see other outcomes, is to go back to a specific chapter where things start ramping up, and then just start from there to see what the differences are.