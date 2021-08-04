There’s not much to talk about when it comes to story either. Each player is an anonymous mercenary working for The Ascent, the largest corporation on the planet, and you’re basically fighting for your freedom by taking on bloody jobs around the city. That last detail is probably the biggest drawback to the game (other than the lack of variety in gameplay). The art of “The Ascent” is so dense that it can be tough to figure out where you can or can’t go. The city’s architecture stacks on top of itself, and it can be hard to visualize and remember locations thanks to this unorthodox layout.