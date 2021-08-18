Unfortunately, unraveling these puzzles can lead to a lot of tedium, as you die over and over again attempting to find the precise item that will advance the story. The game has a couple of mechanics to counter this — characters will spout new timesaving dialogue whenever you discover something big to progress the ultimate solution faster, and you can also simply leave your apartment if you ever want to restart a time loop. But it still takes a few minutes on average to return to a point where you might’ve screwed up in a loop, which in my playthrough led to several frustrating moments where I was rendered immobile, unable to leave the apartment to reboot, and thinking “JUST MURDER ME ALREADY!” to get another shot at the puzzle.