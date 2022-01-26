Ahead of the upcoming film debut, Naughty Dog, the developer behind the franchise, is releasing “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection,” a polished-up Playstation 5 update to the two most recent Uncharted games. Both adventures – “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” and “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy” – look better, feel better and sound better on the PS5. If you’ve never tried the series before, the remastered collection is a great excuse to jump in. But, like any action movie, if you’ve already played the Uncharted games, “Legacy of Thieves” can feel like rewatching a film you already own. Once you’ve been through it a few times, the movie magic can start to lose its spell.
For the first-timers here, “A Thief’s End” is the award-winning final act of Nathan Drake’s story. I’ll tip-toe around the plot details and just write that in the beginning of the game, which originally released in 2016, Drake is cajoled out of retirement to go on one last hunt for a long-dead pirate’s treasure. “The Lost Legacy," which Naughty Dog released a year later, follows Chloe Fraizer and Nadine Ross — two of the most compelling characters in the series — on their own adventure through the Western Ghats, a mountain range on the southwest coast of India. Neither of these games is going to spoil whatever happens in Tom Holland’s adventure as Nathan Drake. Sony has said that the movie “took inspiration from the games” but the story line is “completely unique.”
“A Thief’s End” and “The Lost Legacy” are now a part of a growing library of games that have been remastered for the PS5, including Sucker Punch’s “Ghosts of Tsushima." (My colleague Gene Park called the PS5 remaster of “Ghosts" one of the prettiest games ever made.) I’ve never been one to notice the fine details in an update when developers show side-by-side comparisons of an original game and its remastered alternative. I always feels like I’m at the optician, squinting at tiny letters during the eye exam. What I can say is this: After around five years, which is approaching middle-age for any game, both of the Uncharted titles look pretty spotless on Sony’s new spaceship of a console.
Dust hangs in the air as make your way into a subterranean tomb. Gas lamps flicker shadows against the walls. In "The Lost Legacy,” the ancient Hindu temples of the long-gone Hoysala Empire seemed photo-realistic at times. There were a few moments when the game prompted Chloe to take photos of the vista in “The Lost Legacy.” I always took the opportunity.
The two games have three different display modes you can cycle through — Fidelity, Performance and Performance+. I tried to stick to Fidelty, with a 4K resolution at 30 frames-per-second rate, but I did notice the game felt a bit choppy at times, especially when I quickly panned the camera around. As I played the games, I flipped indecisively between all three of the options. When I did stick to one of the performance modes, which provided 60 or 120 frames-per-second at a lower base resolution, the game felt smooth like butter.
The Uncharted collection also boasts an improved “3D audio” system that may sound like a buzzword of a gimmick (it sure did to me) but I can confirm that both games do sound fantastic. I recently bought myself a new gaming headset and this is the first time I noticed a difference between my headset and the television stereo. As you walk through a Hindu temple, Chloe’s voice reverberates off the stone-faced statues. And when you take cover to hide from enemy fire, bullets whizz by your head. All the little sound effects — the chirping birds, the babbling creeks, the boom of dynamite knocking down a door — helped draw me into the game.
Naughty Dog’s well-timed recreation of Nathan Drake’s final act did remind me that Tom Holland’s resume as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man doesn’t exactly fit this dry-humored, modern-day Indiana Jones. Will Tom Holland swap out his boy-hero suit for Drake’s haphazard charm? Bigger leaps have been performed. And, Holland says he knows the character. He played one of the Uncharted games while filming “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Still, I’m skeptical.
Chloe and Nadine’s adventure, “The Lost Legacy,” was originally intended to be a DLC for the fourth Uncharted game. But, instead, Naughty Dog turned the short story into a seven-hour campaign — a novella of a game, which is fine by me because games are too long nowadays. This was the first time I’ve played “The Lost Legacy” and I enjoyed playing as Chloe and Nadine more than I did running through “A Thief’s End" for a third time.
The “made-for-Hollywood” spectacles in both games continue to be jaw dropping on the PS5 but, in “A Thief’s End,” I found the connecting parts between those moments to feel a bit dull and tedious. I had already solved that puzzle or navigated that maze of ruins before. The connecting parts in “The Lost Legacy” didn’t feel as laborious and the climactic set-pieces at the end of almost every chapter were just as fun to play.
If you happen to already own copies of “A Thief’s End” or “The Lost Legacy” on PS4, you’ll be able to upgrade your game to the PS5 versions for $10 — which is markedly cheaper than the $50 sticker price Naughty Dog will charge for the “Legacy of Thieves” collection starting on Thursday. It’s a good deal. You just might not feel the same rush of movie magic the second, or third, go-around. I know I didn’t.