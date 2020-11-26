Yeah, sure, you could hedge and buy a gift card to let the recipient pick out whatever they want, but purchasing a specific gift for the game enthusiast in your life better shows you understand and care for their passion. And that can be a gift as valuable as the present itself.

So, Step 1: Engage with your gamer. Find out what platform they use (is it a PC or a console like a PlayStation? Or do they mainly play on their smartphones?) and what types of games they like to play. Once you know those key factors, you can start figuring out how your gift can make their experience better based on how they like to interact with games.

Identifying age-appropriate options is easy, but understanding how the player approaches their passion is a little more nuanced. The gifts they may enjoy most likely hinge on how they like to spend their time gaming. Below are some broad types and some specific characteristics to define different types of gamers, as well as some gift ideas that may fit well for those in that category. And if you do opt for the PS5/Series X/S route, the video below can help you decide which is the best fit.

Are they competitive?

If they approach gaming like they would a sport, you may want to look into adopting a similar take on gifting. Look into ways you can help them improve their skills and win through better equipment.

Suggestions

A customizable controller

There’s nothing bad about the standard controllers that ship with consoles — heck, the PS5′s DualSense is revolutionary — but truly competitive players may like a chance to shape their handset to best suit their play, whether in the form of a modified, re-mappable controller or an amped-up keyboard and mouse.

The first aspect to consider is the number of inputs. Modern games can be complex with more commands than there are buttons on standard controllers. A gaming mouse with buttons on side (in addition to the standard scroll wheel and left/right top buttons) puts more commands at your finger tips. Likewise, adding some back buttons to a console controller not only adds more moves to a player’s menu, it can put actions in an easier-to-reach position. Many of these options are also made with materials that tend to be more durable than stock hardware.

Be sure to check out the individual features for each controller, as they are not universal and your gamer may have a preference in how the buttons are laid out.

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2: Adjustable thumb-stick tension, hair-trigger locks and a snug-and-comfy rubber grip offer a serious upgrade on the standard Xbox controller you can use on the Xbox One, Series X/S or on PCs using Windows 7 or later. ($179.99 through Microsoft Store)

Scuf Impact/Prestige: Super customizable, the Impact lets you tinker with pretty much every major feature to get the most out of a controller compatible with PS4 and PC. They’ll also work with PS4 games played on a PS5, but not PS5-specific games. (Starting at $149.99 through Scuf) Playing on an Xbox? The Prestige provides the same benefits for Series X/S as well. (Starting at $159.99 through Scuf)

Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment: Even adding two extra buttons can go a long way and clip-on accessory delivers that help at a super-affordable price for PS4 users. Alas, it does not work with the new PS5 controllers as well. ($29.99 through PlayStation)

Hori Real Arcade Pro.V Kai: Some fighting game competitors prefer the feel of an arcade-like setup that uses a joystick and buttons instead of a controller (where buttons tend to be smaller and closer together), this one, recommended by Wired, provides all you need to get that arcade cabinet feel at home. Note, there are specific models for Xbox and PlayStation, be sure to get the right one. ($169.99 through Amazon)

Razer Deathadder V2 mouse: There are plenty of options for any budget when it comes to good gaming mice, but PC Gamer tops its list with a model that feels good, adds buttons and doesn’t break the bank. You may also want to check out their full list in case another option better aligns with your gamer’s preferences. ($69.99 through Lenovo)

Satisfye ZenGrip for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite: The Switch consoles can be a pain to hold for long periods of time. The Satisfye grips may seem odd because of the asymmetrical design, but that’s to replicate the movement of extended thumbs on a real controller. There are two versions available for the regular Switch and Switch Lite. You won’t want to go handheld with the Switch without these again. ($28.99 for Switch, $26.99 for Switch Lite through Amazon)

A better headset

When it comes to cooperative, team-based games, communication is essential. And as games become more immersive, sounds and audio cues have never been more important to fully comprehending an in-game situation. If your teammates can’t hear you, that’s a problem. If you can’t hear an enemy’s footsteps approaching your position, that’s a problem too.

Like anything, headset prices span the spectrum and some budget options (like those found in the series below) yield a great result, even if they don’t have a premium feel or lack some high-end features. If you want to make the most of the next-gen consoles though, be sure to snag a set with 3-D audio abilities.

JBL Quantum series: There are plenty of impressive headsets out there, but the Quantum line delivers a lot of features at a lot of different price points, making for a simple recommendation.

All of the Quantum models from the 300 series ($39.95) and higher offer surround sound and PC software for personalization. While they work with all platforms via a 3.5mm cord, they deliver the best experience when playing on a PC. The higher-end models include active noise cancellation and the top-of-the-line Quantum One ($249.99) even has a head-tracking feature, so if there’s a sound originating in front of you and you turn your head to the right, you’ll hear if in your left ear and quieter or not at all in your right. A directional mic with echo-cancelling features keeps you loud and clear, even if you’re playing in a noisy environment. The best aspect of these sets though is the snug and supple feel when you put one on your head. (Starting at $39.95 through JBL)

Are they into immersive games that demand a time investment?

If your gamer prefers a lean-back approach with lengthy, story-driven games that emphasize immersive entertainment, you could consider some accessories to improve their overall experience with their games, or even introduce them to new ones.

Suggestions

Sony Pulse 3-D Wireless Headset: Games can be cinematic experiences, so why not put the audio on par with the stunning visuals? For those that want to experience the PlayStation 5’s 3-D audio at its best, we recommend Sony’s Pulse 3-D wireless headset.

The headset offers clean, bass-y audio, and a similar experience to surround sound — making audio feel as though it’s happening all around you. You may hear an arrow zoom past your ear or an enemy approaching from behind, which further embellishes the realism of the digital worlds you inhabit. It also has excellent dual, noise-cancelling microphones to pick up your voice clearly during party chat. (Starting at $99.99 through PlayStation)

A Soundbar: If you want to fill the room with the sounds of the world surrounding your character, enhancing a sound system is a great way to take advantage of the native 3-D sound and Dolby Vision technology in the Xbox Series X/S, or the PS5′s 3-D Tempest AudioTech. The difference between 3-D sound and surround sound is that the former can produce a mass of audio sources that envelop the listener from a number of directions, not just wherever the speakers are located.

The options here aren’t particularly cheap, particularly if you’re trying to please an audiophile/snob, but a pair of more moderately priced soundbar/subwoofer packages (one from Sony priced at $398.99 through Crutchfield and one from Samsung at $397.99) can still unlock the audio potential of the new consoles. If you’re looking for other options, just remember to look for models that utilize Dolby Atmos.

“The Last of Us Part II”: Full of rich storytelling, meaningful combat and a world ripe with both wonder and danger, “The Last of Us Part II” does not disappoint — especially if you enjoyed the first installment. In this new chapter, you play as Ellie, who is older and angrier than the wide-eyed young girl she used to be. Witnessing her evolution is fascinating and heartbreaking, but it’s also a game that surprises in how it handles its wide cast of characters. Be sure the person your buying for can stomach violent content, however. There is no shortage of it. (On sale at $29.99 via Target)

“Spiritfarer”: In “Spiritfarer,” death is not the end — it’s the beginning. This management sim casts you as Stella, a young girl who becomes a ferrymaster for the dead, guiding them to the afterlife. You visit islands to convince spirits to hop aboard, and bring them comfort in their final moments by building them homes on the boat, feeding them their favorite meals, completing their final demands and sometime simply giving them a hug. This heartwarming tale is elevated by gorgeous visuals, as well as excellent platforming and a consistent feeling of discovery during exploration. ($29.99 through Steam, free with a Game Pass subscription through Xbox)

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”: Vikings. Need we say more? The newest chapter to the open-world “Assassin’s Creed” franchise puts you in the shoes of Eivor, a Viking leader who forms alliances across England to help their clan settle in the new land. Ubisoft marries old and new concepts, bridging the gap between stealth, combat, role-playing mechanics and lore in the most meaningful way for the series in years. (Starting at $59.99 for the standard edition through Ubisoft)

The Scuf Exo: You’re probably going to think of this as a gaming pillow, and you’re not wrong. And don’t buy this unless your intended recipient is the practical sort that doesn’t care what they look like while playing, because you’ll win no coolness points with this thing. What you do get is support for your wrists, allowing you to lay your hands and the controller on the pillow, which sits on your lap and supports your elbows as well. It eases tension in your shoulders, too, but the biggest aid is in allowing longer use of the PS5 controller, which is as weighty as it is awesome and can cause some strain during long gaming sessions. ($39.99 through Scuf)

Are they casual or extroverted players?

For a lot of people during the pandemic, and for school kids even before that, gaming has become a go-to way to socialize. Here’s how you can help them get a little more from their casual game sessions.

Suggestions

“Among Us” (on PC): “Among Us” is a fun and sometimes broken social deduction game about rooting out killers on a spaceship. Its popularity partially stems from the boost it got from content creators playing the game together — not to mention the nearly record-breaking stream of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — but another likely factor is that the game is free on mobile devices. That’s a fine way to play, but the optimal experience is on PC, where the game costs $5. It’s a minor upgrade, mostly sparing players of accidentally pressing the wrong button or steering their avatar in the wrong direction on a smaller screen, but it’s well worth the cost of admission. ($5 through itch.io)

Jackbox Party Pack: The Jackbox Party Packs are the easiest way to get a group of people with little to no game experience together for a session — bar none. The only requirement is for one person in the group to own a party pack, and for everyone else to own a phone or computer. Each party pack includes a sampling of minigames, though our recommendation would be to choose a pack with “Quiplash,” which is likely the most intuitive and fun of the bunch. The latest entry is Party Pack 7, though 3 is generally viewed as the gold standard of the bunch (and 4 is great too). (Starting at $12.49 through Jackbox Games)

Discord Nitro subscription: It’s likely that the social player in your life is already spending tons of time on Discord, the voice and chat service primarily geared toward gamers. It’s a great place to organize game sessions, host chats and private streams, and just goof off with friends. It’s a versatile free service by default, but a Discord Nitro subscription ($9.99 per month) — or even the cheaper Discord Nitro Classic package ($4.99 per month) — will open up some new features for power-users, including a higher upload cap and the ability to use custom emotes across servers. (Starting at $4.99 per month through Discord)

Are they experiential?

Some people enjoy gaming for its ability to approximate an experience they can’t replicate in everyday life. In the current pandemic, that can include things like getting outside, finding safe ways to socialize or seeing parts of the world you can’t currently access.

Suggestions

Oculus Quest 2: Between an affordable price and the simplicity of just pairing your headset with a modern smartphone, the barrier to entry for virtual reality has never been lower. And while super-deep games aren’t yet the norm for VR (though that’s changing) there are a plethora of apps already on the market that allow users to sink into immersive 3-D experiences. If you want to dive into higher-powered games that require a PC connection, you can also snag the Link cable for an additional $79.99. ($299.99 through Oculus)

“Microsoft Flight Simulator”: The latest entry in Microsoft’s long-running flight simulator series flew under the radar for the wider industry when it was released, but that’s because the game can be tough to run, even on the most beastly PC setups today. But if you know someone who has a hankering for travel and has a decent PC rig, “Microsoft Flight Simulator” is a groundbreaking new project that recreates the entire Earth and all of its airports for travel. It’s a one-of-a-kind title, and the most impressive tech showcase of the year. ($59.99 through Xbox)

Are they streaming?

The pandemic has further boosted a growing trend of gamers streaming themselves and their gameplay on outlets like Twitch, YouTube and Facebook. If they’re trying to put themselves out there and grow their audience, you can help them put their best foot forward.

Suggestions

Maono AU-04 USB Microphone Kit: As streamers acquire more and more technical capabilities with their streams, a higher expectation on quality is expected, one that the easy-to-use Maono USB Microphone Kit meets with style. The mic plugs in directly using USB, comes with an adjustable stand and offers industry-level audio capabilities like cardioid recording and high sampling rates. A great entry-level mic if you’re serious about streaming. (Starting at $49.71 per month through Amazon)

Aduro U-Stream Ring Light: The aforementioned heightened expectations of game streams also extend to the picture-in-picture quality of the streamer cams themselves. While several laptops and computers come with cameras capable of streaming at high quality, lighting on your face is the key ingredient to making your face pop. The Aduro U-Stream Ring Light, which comes with an adjustable stand and brightness controller, is one of the less expensive models out there but gets the job done. (Starting at $39.99 per month through Amazon)

Streamlabs: The final step to your streaming success is software that can tie everything together, and Streamlabs more than answers the call. It not only provides standard streaming capabilities like picture-in-picture and direct linking with sites like Twitch, but it also provides search engine optimization services to help your channel acquire more views. The best part? It’s free! (Starting at no cost through Streamlabs)

Are they nostalgic?

If they like to indulge on classic consoles or play vintage games, there may be a number of ways to recapture that “the time I got an NES for Christmas” feeling with throwback games and platforms.

Suggestions

Turbo Grafx Mini: The mini-retro-console trend is overshadowed by the big box releases this holiday, but don’t sleep on Konami’s packaging of 16-bit-era classics. Anyone who grew up on gaming in the late last century would at least remember hearing about these games, even if you didn’t play them. With 57 titles, some of them impossible to find on the free market, it’s an incredible value for the retro gamer. You may need some luck to find one, however, as it is largely out of stock. (Normally $99.99 through Amazon)

“Streets of Rage 4”: Remakes and rehashes were huge in 2020, but none of them captured early 1990s arcade nostalgia quite like indie developers Dotemu and LizardCube did with their update to the Sega Genesis series. The core gameplay of “walk right, punch bad guys” is mercifully left alone, peppered with a few tweaks to tighten up the experience. “Streets of Rage 4” offers one of the purest brawling experiences today, a pixel-perfect present for purists. ($34.99 through Best Buy)

“Super Mario 3-D All-Stars”: Nintendo has finally collected three of the most memorable 3-D Mario games into a single package for the Switch: “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Sunshine” and “Super Mario Galaxy.” Beyond an HD update, Nintendo did little to update these games, so with all of their original blemishes intact, they’re exactly how you remember them. ($59.99 through Amazon)

“Sonic Mania”: This celebration of the Genesis-era Sonic games combines remixed versions of the original zones with brand new areas like Mirage Saloon and Titanic Monarch Zone. Clever tweaks have been made to the gameplay and level design, done with an incredible attention to detail. With the sleeker, modern sheen that Sega gave to “Mania,” it’s not a stretch to say that this is the best Sonic game ever made. ($19.99 through Best Buy)

Mega Man Legacy collections: It has been more than 30 years since the original “Mega Man” was released on the NES, but these platformers still hold up as a master class in gameplay and level design. Capcom has published several of these comprehensive collections, spanning decades of “Mega Man,” “Mega Man X” and “Mega Man Zero” games. In addition to extra game modes, the cherry on top of these archival compilations are the “museums,” which are packed with sketches, art and other visual materials from the original games. (Prices vary but normally $14.99 through Nintendo)