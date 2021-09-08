The same could be said of Puck’er Up, another crowd favorite, wherein everyone plays as the same random crew member as you compete to earn the most stars through two-part rounds. In the first half, everyone races to be the first to score a goal on an air hockey table, and the winner gets the play a microgame for a chance at two stars. However, this microgame appears in a windowed, floating screen, similar to a phone’s picture-in-picture display, that the other players can manipulate the display by squishing it, shaking it or using other effects that change each round. I was impressed by how much harder this made things; many of the games I’d easily won before on single-player were rendered all but impossible on a screen as flat as a pancake or one bouncing around like a DVD logo screen saver. Playing on single-player versus multiplayer truly felt like two distinct experiences. This added layer of chaos tackled a problem many party games struggle with: how to even the playing field between new players and veterans in a way that feels both fair and fun.