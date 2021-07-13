I often join many other critics in lamenting Ubisoft’s fascination with the open-world genre, and how they keep reiterating upon the Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed template. So it surprised me that I still enjoyed this very Ubisoft open-world experience, attached as it was to a conceptually innovative game that struggled to give players the proper motivation to stay in its toybox. Part of it has to do with length. At about eight or so hours, “Bloodline” never threatened to bore me with missions that felt outlined by algorithm. Rather, the missions Aiden and Wrench tackle feel handcrafted, with scripted dialogue and events that keep things interesting, even if many of the activities are similar to the base game.