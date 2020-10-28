I haven’t experienced this, although the game did crash on me twice on an Xbox One X, but given the state of the game, it’s probably a good idea to hold off on a full review until I’m able to complete it. This works out well, because I’m not anywhere near done with this large and distraction-filled title.

The premise of “Watch Dogs: Legion” is as ambitious as it is confusing: A mysterious hacker group has engineered a police state in London, working with crime families and a private military corporation to blame a terrorist attack on DedSec, the ragtag group of resistance hackers that make up the protagonist of the “Watch Dogs” series, and this game in particular.

It’s overwhelming once you realize that literally anyone in the game is potentially the hero. That feeling only escalates as you navigate a confusing, and so-far dull, main story line. The “Watch Dogs” series has always been the “hacker” version of “Grand Theft Auto,” and my disappointment was immense when the first chain of stories in the main campaign sees DedSec taking on a crime family. I’m not sure that cynically weaving in a plot about illegally trading organs from refugees makes it any better, or more interesting.

But then, on the streets of the game’s London, I ran into an Asian journalist. I mean, come on. I have to be him. I AM him. So then I spent an hour or two finishing his “recruitment mission," because every single character in the game is one really nice favor away from joining the hashtag resistance.

The journalist has enough information for a big scoop about London’s corruption, but is afraid to hit “publish” because the authorities might retaliate against a captive friend. The recruitment mission was to infiltrate a police station, rescue his friend (referred to using the pronoun “they/them” because the game randomizes people), and give him the confidence he needs to publish his story.

This is when the game started to unfold into something more focused and interesting. The stealth genre of games has dried up in recent years, even within Ubisoft’s own stable of stealth-focused titles like “Assassin’s Creed." But Clint Hocking’s “Watch Dogs: Legion” swings the pendulum back hard into stealth, using traditional series tools like remote-controlled spider-bots and drones to break into buildings and avoid guards.

For the jailbreak mission, I used the “spy” character, whom I obtained as the reward for “freeing” the Westminster district of propaganda. Just as an aside, the Westminster mission showed the reward as a silhouette of a man with a beret, but the spy turned out to be a middle-aged woman in a sharp blazer armed with a silencer. A fellow reviewer told me he got an older black gentleman in a suit for that same mission, which indicates that even the more specialized characters are randomized. This might be worth keeping in mind for players looking for characters they think might look or dress or move a certain type of way.

Regardless, I used a construction drone nearby the police station to simply lift my spy up to the roof. While each resistance member has their own specialized tools, the game is balanced so that anyone, including a taser-wielding grandma, can finish any mission. That means having tools like “spider-bots” and drones nearby and ready for anyone to use. This flattens the utility for any individual character, but it’s all in service of a believable reality in which anyone can fight the power.

Anyway, I freed the journalist’s friend. The reporter called me, thanked me and says that while he’s publishing the story, he’s not sure if it’ll have any impact (already a very relatable journalist character), and that he now wants to join up. Now I’m walking around London, with my glow-in-the-dark hood and mask on, being Asian and taking photos of police brutality.

“Watch Dogs: Legion” works best if you take it slow. It’s a stealth game anyway, and the London created here is incredibly detailed. I actually spent several minutes by a protest, listening to a speech about how fascist states in the early 20th century informed how fascism should act and sound (less Hitler, more memes basically). That makes 21st century crypto-fascism all the more insidious and harder to identify. The script was written well, and on point.

The illusion of everyone having something unique to say about any situation also holds up well. You can spot the seams here and there when certain characters just give generic responses, but it’s admirable that the cracks are only noticeable when they’re in your face. Otherwise, “Legion” works better less as an overarching narrative like other open-world games like “Red Dead Redemption,” and more like a city filled with episodes of smaller stories.

The game also gets boring in long stretches because despite the variety and diversity in characters, the missions are all the same: Infiltrate areas with the series’ signature hacking skill, which is basically tech magic, upload or download a thing that the story requires, and leave.

Open-world games only recently are finally leaving the template crafted by games like “Grand Theft Auto” and “Assassin’s Creed," which requires players to progress the game by going to and ticking off map markers. It took a few years, but the influence of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” is finally starting to coalesce in games, like Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” and Ubisoft’s own, upcoming “Immortals: Fenyx Rising.”

So far, “Watch Dogs: Legion” is a brave attempt to upend the old formula, but even in its early stages, it’s clear they haven’t quite figured out how to make the open world navigation and mission structure any more engaging than it was 10 years ago. If you take the game on its own terms and spend your time instead building a clubhouse of ragtag resistance warriors, “Legion” is also a great London resistance simulator — as long as you find the character you want to be. For fans of the last two “Watch Dogs” games, that’s likely more than enough to tide them over.