World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Available on: PC Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Developed by: Blizzard Entertainment | Published by: Blizzard Entertainment Release date: Nov. 28 Up at the peak of the Ruby Lifeshrine lays a massive plateau. It serves as a window to some of the lush valleys, ancient ruins and sparkling waterfalls of the Dragon Isles. Playing through the “World of Warcraft: Dragonflight” expansion has you traversing from one battle to the other with little breathing room. But it’s on this plateau that the dwarf Veritistrasz invites you to stop for a second and just enjoy the view. As the name of the optional quest indicates, he wants you to “Stay a While,” and take it all in.

I played “World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King” for the first time back in 2010, clocking exactly 333 hours during the summer break. My subsequent visits to Azeroth over the years were sporadic, diving into the “Mists of Pandaria” and “Cataclysm” expansions for a grand total of over 1,000 hours. It had been many years since the last time I played “World of Warcraft,” a period in which much has happened both inside and outside of the game. Hearing the dwarf’s story, in which he laments having to leave his home after a war that took place thousands of years ago, I couldn’t help but relate to the very first sentence of his tale: “This view,” he says, “it may look beautiful to you. To me, it reminds me of how long we have been gone. I barely recognize this landscape.”

His words echo my conflicted feelings playing “World of Warcraft” again given the current state of Blizzard. The studio and its parent company, Activision Blizzard, are facing multiple ongoing sexual harassment lawsuits as well as reports of unhealthy work culture and incentivized crunch. As much as I enjoyed the prospect of coming back to a world I previously devoted so much time to, I found it impossible to divorce the experience from everything that has been brought to light from the studio since. After getting to know about the conditions in which some of my fondest memories in “World of Warcraft” were made, it’s hard to ignore it; the beauty is still present, but much of the landscape has changed.

From the beginning, the story of “Dragonflight” seems eager to explore the hardships of reconciling with past traditions and how to build upon them. The campaign’s quests, divided across multiple chapters, center on the Aspects — ancient beings that lead the Dragonflights, centuries-old emblem dragon factions. It’s the player’s task to search for aid from these historical beings at the Dragon Isles, where a long-dormant enemy has broken free. While there are plenty of minions to right-click on and bosses to group up for, the main focus is on reuniting these characters and amending bonds lost over time.

The Dracthyr, a race of shapeshifting humanoid dragons made playable in the new expansion, are living proof of this initial concept. They were first created as soldiers, carrying the ability to wield the magic of all five main factions, as well as shapeshift between dragon and humanoid forms. After an ancient battle, the Dracthyr remained in stasis for a long time. It’s throughout “Dragonflight” that we get to explore the resurgence of the race when they’re awoken upon the upcoming conflict. Simultaneously, we get to see them take the reins of their future and form a new path in both the Alliance and the Horde.

Playing as a Dracthyr is as epic as their own history, and it’s clear that their grandiose nature is put on a pedestal. From the very first moments, the character creator presents you with dozens of options to embellish the dragon and humanoid forms, the latter called Visage in the game. Most of the classic races got a subtle makeover with the “Warlords of Draenor” expansion in 2013, which updated several race models with a modern look, followed by a new range of aesthetic options with “Shadowlands.” The Dracthyr, however, have dozens of customizable options from the get-go: body markings and patterns, spikes, 20 different types of horns — the list goes on.

Dracthyr can fly on command, an ability unique to their race. The skill is fairly limited, mind, and has an arduous three-minute cool-down upon landing. Yet the feeling of spreading your wings and taking flight outside of combat is joyous. After you plunge through the air, you can use two skills to give yourself another jump to gain some extra height, as well as a quick dash forward to gain speed. You can’t fly unlimitedly, but if you jump off from a tall vantage point like the Ruby Lifeshrine plateau, taking a dive will incrementally provide speed so you can fly upward again and keep the momentum going.

Experiencing this mechanic provides a glimpse of Dragonriding, which is a revamp to flying mounts. Across the “Dragonflight” campaign, you gain access to four dragons that showcase this mechanic. It’s a bit disappointing that this isn’t a complete overwork for all existing mounts, but at the very least, all races can gain access to these mounts.

Similar to the Dracthyr, the dragons are all fully customizable, and not just visually. There is a modest but thorough talent tree to increase your Dragonriding capabilities. This is more than welcome, as flying can be quite restrictive at first. Even without a cool-down to worry about, actions require Vigor, which is represented by spheres that are depleted completely upon use and have to slowly recharge while you’re on the ground or traveling at high speeds. There were many times in which running out of Vigor while trying to get to a tall ledge left me waiting on a structure nearby until I could fly off again, which can be frustrating. You can purchase these talents with Dragon Glyphs, floating items you pick up while flying around the Dragon Isles. Each talent requires multiple glyphs to activate, however, which leads to being stuck with the more restrictive (and less cool) version of Dragonriding for quite some time.

At the very least, hunting down Dragon Glyphs is the perfect excuse to explore the four zones across the Dragon Isles. Playing as an Evoker, the expansion’s new class, had me exploring the continent at level 58 after a short introductory set of quests — just 12 levels shy of the new level 70 cap. It definitely saves a ton of time, but I always enjoyed exploring new areas in “World of Warcraft” due to how different they are from each other. The Dragon Isles’ strength lies in this aspect, as there are dozens of towns, valleys and coasts to visit in pocket-size fashion.

Beyond sightseeing, there is plenty to do as well. I had an overwhelming backlog of quests accepted at all times throughout the 20 hours I spent playing through the expansion. Most follow the usual structure of hunting enemies down or grabbing a specific material. But others had me fishing, throwing ingredients into a massive cauldron to make soup with dozens of random players and then defending the chef from enemies, and responding to a personality quiz. Even if the rewards weren’t always worth it, the variety made for a decent change of pace.

All the while, the campaign does a ton of legwork in setting the stakes and reintroducing the Aspects to the world. Although there are a few key moments, the story so far is more like the first grand chapter of conflicts to come. This structure isn’t new for “World of Warcraft,” as previous expansions have also unraveled story events through updates and weekly resets instead of opting for a linear approach. But by the end of the last few quests, I couldn’t help but feel that the help I provided to the Aspects had been a mere introduction to their struggles. Current players might be used to the lack of grand confrontations or cliffhangers to latch onto, but as someone who hasn’t played in years, I was left craving for the hook that would motivate me to return and see the actual conflicts play out.

This is on par with the slower pace that the expansion seems to present. The more I explored “Dragonflight,” the more that initial concept of stopping in place and enjoying the sights materialized. There is plenty available for veteran players who are looking for new challenges in dungeons and other group activities, but the experience feels accommodating for newcomers who just want to explore the new setting and actually tackle all of the small tasks it has to offer, regardless of the rewards in return.

As for myself, I’m left conflicted with my overall experience. Engaging with “World of Warcraft” in a professional capacity prevented me from straying off the main path as often as I would have in the past. Yet, now that my work is over, I don’t feel the excitement I had all those years ago to inhabit this world and make returning to it part of my routine once more.

It was nostalgic to rememorate past moments and step into familiar locations again, but to me, the initial essence is now forever tainted after learning about the culture of Blizzard. Finding a quest literally called “Quality Assurance,” in which you help an artisan test some mining tools before the trading company fulfills the order to their client, didn’t help with this feeling. Whether the developers added it as a nod to the real-life Blizzard quality assurance testers who recently won a union bid is uncertain, but it felt more like yet another snap into reality.

I still haven’t made up my mind if I’m going to be returning to “World of Warcraft” any time soon, whether it is to see how “Dragonflight” evolves from here or to try out future expansions. But after all these years, I’m glad I returned to witness the start of a new journey for a group that spent decades in stasis. Seeing the Dracthyr regaining control of their fate gave me hope that the next time I visit Azeroth, the people behind this world might have freed themselves from their historic shackles.

Diego Nicolás Argüello is a freelance reporter from Argentina. His work has been featured at Polygon, NPR, the Verge and others. You can follow him on Twitter @diegoarguello66.

