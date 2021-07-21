A story and a tangible sense of place: “BOTW” is a monstrous game, filled with lore. There’s a reason why Internet essayists, like the YouTube channel Zeltik, have created dozens of videos peering into the mysteries of a post-apocalypse Hyrule. The “Zonai Tribe” doesn’t even factor into its main game, and is barely named, but seems to be central to the series history. “Skyward Sword” is far less subtle about its story, and many will miss it. While I personally appreciate a more mise-en-scène approach to video game storytelling, the characters and cinematic framing of “Skyward Sword” is undeniably charming. “BOTW” told most of its character development through flashbacks. While it served the game’s sense of isolation, there’s no doubt many eagerly hope for a return of a more grandiose production.