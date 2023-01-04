It’s possible that in your haste to get into the main story you bypassed this less obvious early favor (particularly given the game’s fairly slow opening hours). You can complete this favor later, but it’s more rewarding to hit it early with Atreus by your side.

At one of the many Bay of Bounty landings, Kratos comes across the ghost of a man who relays a tale of how he and his son had embarked on a quest for a massive treasure. When he learned of the peril surrounding the loot, he decided to ditch his son to keep him safe and go alone. As evidenced by the rotting remains, the decision turned out poorly for Dad. He asks Kratos to find news of his son, so the father can rest in peace. Turns out, however, the son had similar thoughts and ventured out on his own for the treasure so as not to put his dad in danger. Whoops. Kratos finds the son’s remains as well, noting to the ghosts of the son and the father that their decision to go alone likely led to both of their deaths.