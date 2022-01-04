There’s no “Fortnite” for VR, but “Population One” provides a pretty fun battle royale in which players snag weapons and ammo then fight to be the last player or team standing. You won’t find the same sort of IP crossovers as in Epic’s metaverse playground, but players can still customize their avatars in amusing ways. The movement controls are intuitive, allowing players to build barriers, climb them (or other buildings) and then soar down in a wingsuit (by extending their arms in real life). The game also requires players to mimic motions like aiming and reloading weaponry. You even have to peel bananas or pop the tops of soda cans and hold them to your lips to regain energy. This is another game you’ll want to make sure you have ample space around you before you boot it up.