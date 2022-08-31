Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It isn’t easy being a Formula 1 team principal, and “F1 Manager 22” drives that point home. In the new management sim, developed by U.K.-based Frontier Developments, players are tasked with running every aspect of a Formula 1 team — from managing budgets to calling race strategy to developing car upgrades — and the options may seem daunting at first.

While the early tutorial (called “First-Time Guidance”) is great at explaining how to do things, it doesn’t really tell you what to do to maximize your potential throughout the season, and leaves quite a bit unexplained.

If you find yourself having a hard time making decisions early on or meeting objectives in races, check out these tips to give yourself a leg up. “F1 Manager 22” is no doubt a complex game for beginners, but following these tips early on should help you log some impressive results and set you up for success down the line.

Invest early in Design Centre and Factory

Early on, you’ll learn about all the various facilities you can create and refine, impacting car development, staff and operations. It’s a lot to take in, but there are two clear-cut options that you should tackle first: the Design Centre and the Factory, both of which are located under “Car Development Facilities” within the larger “Facilities” menu. Although they’re both expensive, they’ll increase the number of car upgrades you can create and the speed at which you can make them, paying dividends later in the season.

Make sure to focus on these options early. In fact, you may even want to begin upgrading one of them before your first race to maximize your potential throughout the year.

Manage the practice sessions

The tutorial actually suggests that you simulate practice sessions — skipping them and allowing the AI to automate the results — which is a bit odd, since it is quietly one of the most important parts of the game. After each practice run, your drivers will provide feedback on how comfortable they feel with the car’s setup based on five categories: oversteer, braking stability, cornering, traction and straights. You can then change the car’s setup, which adjusts a sliding bar that moves each parameter into your driver’s comfort zone. You can home in on each driver’s optimal comfort level as the session wears on.

Advertisement

Typically, I found that playing through the practice sessions substantially increased my drivers’ setup confidence compared to simulating the sessions, so you should try to manage at least one or two of the practice sessions each race weekend. Admittedly, they can be a bit boring, so don’t forget: The option to speed things up to 16 times normal speed is there for a reason.

Don’t neglect pit crew ratings

Nothing is worse on race day than having an exceedingly slow pit stop. A few extra seconds can make all the difference between finishing eighth or 12th, especially for a midfield team.

Your “Pit Crew” settings are vitally important, though they’re easy to overlook: The option is buried at the very bottom of the “Staff” menu. By default, your pit crew strategy is set to “Balanced,” meaning that your crew will gain equal experience in all aspects of a pit stop throughout the season. In most cases, though, you’ll want to focus on either “Front and Rear Jacks” or “Tyre Changes,” especially if you’re playing as a midfield or back marker team that starts with exceptionally low numbers in those areas.

Advertisement

Early investment in one of those two options can greatly improve your pit-stop times as the season progresses, and you’ll start seeing results quickly.

Be aggressive at the start of races

Just like in a real Formula 1 race, the opening laps of a Grand Prix in “F1 Manager 22” are often the most important. As a result, in your prerace strategy, make sure your drivers’ opening stint begins in “Attack” mode, the most aggressive driving option available.

Once the race begins, direct your drivers to fully deploy or use “Overtake” mode on ERS (an electrical boost that increases pace) and set fuel command to “Push.” There will be moments later on where you can take your foot off the pedal, but gaining track position early is critical during races and is an especially useful tactic for midfield and back marker teams that need to fight from behind.

Don’t fret about fuel

Pushing hard early in a race will likely dip your fuel into the red, but don’t panic. You can choose to set your fuel back to standard once you’ve gained a few positions. And keep in mind: There will be plenty of time throughout the race to conserve more.

Advertisement

After the second lap of each race, DRS (Drag Reduction System) is enabled, which allows trailing cars to open a rear flap to gain speed on the straights. Your drivers will do this automatically, and it typically helps them save a bit of fuel each lap. Safety cars or yellow flags, meanwhile, provide nice opportunities for you to further reduce your fuel consumption and harvest ERS, so take advantage of those moments.

Gregory Leporati is a freelance writer and photographer covering esports, tech and motorsports. His recent work has appeared in GQ, the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork and Ars Technica. Follow him on Twitter @leporparty.

GiftOutline Gift Article