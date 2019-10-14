Here’s their advice to upgrade your game:

1. Be quiet and listen

Registering and understanding noise is a huge key to helping you win. If you listen closely enough, you can predict what the enemy will do. Likewise, manage your own noise so you don’t make your movements so obvious.

Ubisoft developed its own sound propagation system to make the game as realistic as possible. In typical games, you’ll hear a noise from an adjacent room, but it’s muffled. In Siege, noise travels from person to person through space in the shortest way possible, bouncing off walls and entering through doorways.

Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen, flex player for the G2 Esports Siege team, said managing noise is something he and his teammates constantly work on. For example, jumping with your drone is quite loud, making it easy for enemies to track it down and destroy it. Mouritzen cautioned to only jump away if your drone is in danger of being destroyed.

One tip people don’t think about, Mouritzen said, is that shooting out windows allows you to hear inside. Sound won’t filter through the room unless the window is destroyed. It’s the small things that are make or break in a realistic game like Siege.

2. Learn the maps until you can see them blindfolded

Rainbow Six Siege features highly dynamic, destructible, multilevel maps. You can get shot from just about anywhere, which can make it frustrating to play for beginners.

Gabriel “LaXInG” Mirelez from Team Reciprocity, who has played competitively for 3½ years, said he had the same issues as many other players in the beginning.

The classic Siege line of “I didn’t know you could die from there” was a regular occurrence for Mirelez. But the difference between him and many others, he said, was the drive to improve.

“If you want to improve, you really have to want it,” Mirelez said. Doing the same thing over and over again isn’t going to cut it in a game like Siege.

He recommends watching professional gameplay and high-level streamers to understand the best angles to take in a map. Keep yourself protected as much as possible while giving yourself the best angle to scope your enemies.

3. Equip the right scope and attachments to fit the occasion

Part of finding success in Siege is knowing which operator fits your situation and play style. More than that, you’ll need to figure out which scopes to use when you are defending or attacking.

The game narrows down the scopes you can use in particular situations. Attackers and only a few defenders have the option of using ACOG, a scope with 2x magnification, but selecting it all the time isn’t the best option. It forces you to hold and angle and rely on the enemy to make a mistake.

But in close-quarters combat, Mouritzen said, 1x sights, such as reflex and red dot, are king. They let you take things into your own hands and improve upon fragging (kills). However, if you are playing a support operator such as Thermite, it’s best to hang back and hold down an angle with an ACOG sight.

4. Use the right virtual and physical equipment

It’s important that you nail down mechanics. In Siege, you’ll need to be able to do a 180 on a dime and shoot first.

Your mouse is the key to it all. It’s important to find a mouse that fits your hand comfortably. That won’t necessarily be the one that the pros are using, Mouritzen said. Sometimes they’re using a mouse that’s part of a sponsorship deal, so it may not work for you.

To calibrate your 180 game, align your mouse at the center of the mouse pad, turn 180 degrees to the left and return back to the center in one quick motion. If you can do that, you should have a good setup, Mouritzen said.

In addition to your own hardware, there’s the virtual equipment to which each operator character has access. Blitz uses a riot shield that acts as a flashbang, Echo has a quadcopter drone that can disorient people, and Kaid electrifies shields, hatches and barbed wire with his Electroclaw. Understanding how this equipment synergizes with the rest of your team will help you to victory.

5. Stack the odds

Top of mind for the pros is kills, objective, survival rate and trade — also known as KOST. Some of the terms are obvious, like kills refers to eliminating opponents and the objective is how you approach planting/disarming the bomb or holding an area. Survival rate is about improving your odds at living through an engagement, while trades refer to making opponents pay if they take out one of your teammates. Each of those concepts factors into a player’s decision-making. What this really boils down to, Mouritzen said, is doing whatever it takes to give your team an advantage.

If someone kills a teammate, are you able to at least trade the kill? Can you bring in another person to help clear a room? How can you leverage a numbers advantage? It all has to do with odds.

Taking a 50-50 gunfight might work, but it can just as well cost you the game if you lose. That’s probably not a worthwhile fight to pick. Efficient allocation of resources (teammates, drones, grenades, equipment, etc.) given the situation can change the odds to 80-20, the pros say, and help you confidently take a fight.

“Clutching is great, but odds are much higher if you match the manpower,” Mourtizen said.

It’s a team game, after all.

