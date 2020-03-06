“I try to distract them, make them worry about me,” said Brice “FDGod” Monscavoir, who plays as Lúcio for the Paris Eternal. “If they’re looking at me, they’re not focusing on my teammates.”

The Post spoke with Monscavoir, 18, and Philadelphia Fusion’s Daniel “Funnyastro” Hathaway, 19, two of the top Lucio players in Overwatch League (OWL), and asked how they play the EDM-bumping healer.

Find your slowest teammates and give them a boost.

There are seven support heroes in Overwatch but Lucio is the only character who can give his teammates a speed boost — make the most of it, Hathaway said.

Coordinate with slower heroes — McCree, Mei or Reinhardt, for example — to shuttle them around the map. A boost of speed in a pinch can help a Reinhardt chase down the enemy with his hammer. A quick play with McCree can set him up to flank the opposing team. And, there’s always the “Lucio taxi,” where the healer carries a teammate from the starting point so they can join the rest of the group fast.

“Anyway you can speed them around to get a better flank or a better position is always good,” Hathaway told The Post.

Of course, Lúcio isn’t just fast. With the right person at the keyboard, the Brazilian disc jockey plays more like an X-Games emulator. Lúcio can jump, slide and ride off any surface. The Post asked Hathaway and Monscavoir for their tips, but both said wall-riding just comes with a lot of playtime.

“I don’t really think about wall-riding,” Hathaway said. “At this point, it’s just instinct for me. It’s just the same as walking.”

Find the opponent and give them a ‘boop.’

The “boop,” properly known as a soundwave, can force enemies back with a blast of sound. At the right angle, the shot can send opponents careening off a map, turning the tide in a fight. But don’t just save your soundwave for those big plays, Monscavoir said. You can use the “boop” to push and prod the enemy team into a line of fire. A few weeks ago, Monscavoir ricocheted a shot into a Washington Justice player and did just that.

Hathaway and Monscavoir gave a few more practical benefits from the move. It’s a simple way to throw off an opponent’s aim. You can use soundwaves to create space between you and the enemy Reaper, for example. The sonic blast can also be a way to take or keep position on an objective with seconds left on the clock.

You're never safe if @FDGod_OW has boop off cooldown 🐸 pic.twitter.com/vcJe6TA1BH — Paris Eternal (@ParisEternal) February 23, 2020

Lúcio thrives in close quarters, Hathaway said. The trick is staying alive while baiting the other team — otherwise you’re not much of a distraction. Monscavoir and Hathaway both said they cycle between Lucio’s speed boost and healing, sporadically, to make it harder for an opponent to land a shot.

“Think about staying alive, not about killing people,” Hathaway said. “Have your priorities.”

But, there’s a time to support and time to flank

At the start of a team fight, when both sides have six players barreling toward each other, you’ll want to stay toward the back line of your team behind a shield, Hathway said. It’s a good time to scout, look to see if there are people attempting to flank.

“Make sure you can know where all six of the enemy team are,” Hathaway said. “Just try to gather information.”

Wall-riding is flashy but, early on in a fight it also helps to get a birds-eye view of how the team is structured, Monscavoir said. Hathaway and Monscavoir are both responsible for keeping track of the enemies’ ultimate abilities during a match. Getting up high can help you see if an enemy McCree is getting ready to use his Dead Eye ability.

There are, of course, times to flank. Monscavoir recommends waiting to flank until the opposing team gets distracted by certain targets. Let them forget about you and then make them pay for it. The actual direction or timing depends on the team fight: A lot of flanking occurs when a team fight starts to lose it’s structure and a few players are eliminated. The chaos helps.

In the final moments of a match against the Toronto Defiant, the team fight started to break down; both teams were down a few players. Hathaway took a wall ride to safety only to wind up right behind the enemy’s Ana. There wasn’t some giant plan or strategy, just a “massive adrenaline rush,” but Hathaway took the opportunity.

In a nail-biter map 5, @FunnyAstro secured a Fusion victory with a sneaky assassination you might have missed while watching live.



Coach @ChrisTFerOW breaks it down in today's 'Play of the Week,' brought to you by @CommScope! pic.twitter.com/U51qYrz8fx — Philadelphia Fusion (@Fusion) February 27, 2020

Flanking in league play is incredibly risky. “It’s not a play I usually go for,” Hathaway said. The top players in OWL just need one or two shots to take out an open Lucio. Monscavoir said he’s had to change his play style since joining the Paris Eternal to be a bit more conservative.

“In this meta, right now, there’s not that much room to do stuff like that,” Hathaway added.

But, if your team starts to lose a fight, don’t go quietly into the night, Monscavoir said. There’s nothing to lose. Play with a bit more aggression and see if you can even the odds.

“If I get the pick, it’s good for us. If I die, it doesn’t matter,” Monscavoir said.

So far this season, Monscavoir averages 16.5 eliminations every 10 minutes, according to OWL’s Stats Lab, the second most for any Lucio in the league. OWL caster Robert “Hexagrams” Kirkbride once said FDGod plays like a Lucio clip you’d find on Reddit, if only that Lucio was consistently good for an entire match.

“I want to maximize what Lucio can do, you know?” Monscavoir said. “I don’t want to just do the minimum.”