Florida Mayhem’s Jun-ki “Yaki” Kim, one of the Overwatch League’s best Tracer players, says that the hero’s consistency is what makes her so appealing; she’s a well-balanced character who can perform on any map.
The Post chatted with Yaki and the Washington Justice’s Guiwoon “Decay” Jang over Discord to get their advice on how to make the most of Tracer’s abilities. | Florida’s team manager Jade Kim translated questions for Yaki and the Justice’s team manager, Haeni Kim, did the same for Decay. Here’s what they had to say:
Target the opposing team’s backline.
Tracer will often declare “the cavalry is here,” but she’s not the hero you want to charge into a team fight. Instead, when you play as Tracer, work your way around the enemy front line. | Flank the enemy team and target the support players on their backline, Yaki advises. At a minimum, these attacks will force your opponents to turn their attention away from the main fight to deal with you, giving your teammates a brief window to push forward. Try to coordinate your attacks with the rest of your team so you’re both aggravating your opponents at roughly the same time. It’ll make it hard for them to decide who to deal with first.
When you target an opponent, get real close to them. You’ll deal more damage if you surprise an enemy from close-range, especially if you’re in their blind spot, Decay said.
Keep conflicts short and always have an escape plan.
Tracer is not great at winning longer fights. Surprise an enemy, unload your twin pulse pistols and then get out of there. Think of each Tracer fight as a quick combination of abilities in a short window of opportunity. | Treat Tracer as an assassin, Decay said. Hide, attack and then escape. Focus on staying alive when you’re out on your own. And if you can’t secure an elimination, at least try to distract opponents from the main fight with your teammates.
When playing as Tracer, try to eliminate an enemy in one burst of your twin pulse pistols. If you have to reload, it’s a sign that you’ve run out of time. | Yaki advises to have an exit strategy for every fight you enter, and save a Blink or Recall to quickly get away before your opponents target you. You could use two Blinks to approach, another during the fight and a Recall to escape, for example. Use the maps’ environments to your advantage, ensuring that you’re protected when you move in for a kill and when you escape.
Be a blur. Never Blink in a straight line.
It’s tempting to use Tracer’s Blink as a blind sprint to close the distance between you and the enemy team. But, again, Tracer isn’t built for fighting head-on. One or two Blinks to bee-line toward the enemy just makes you an easy target.
Look for opponents who are distracted by another fight and attack from behind, Yaki said. Force the other player to have to swivel around to get a good shot on you. Take the time to watch gameplay from players who know Tracer well and notice how they enter team fights. | The Post asked Yaki who he watches to get better. He said he watches himself.
The best Pulse Bombs don’t miss.
Depending on the hero, Tracer’s Pulse Bomb can land a one-hit elimination. It’s a simple ability that relies on good timing in a team fight. | According to Yaki, there are two schools of thought for Tracer players. Some professionals will stick the bomb on tanks who are hard to miss, while others will go for flashier plays to confirm kills on more elusive heroes. (Yaki prefers the latter approach.)
Coordinate with your team to combine your Pulse Bomb with other ultimate abilities, like Sigma’s Gravitic Flux, to ensure your bomb will land, Decay said.