Tracer will often declare “the cavalry is here,” but she’s not the hero you want to charge into a team fight. Instead, when you play as Tracer, work your way around the enemy front line. | Flank the enemy team and target the support players on their backline, Yaki advises. At a minimum, these attacks will force your opponents to turn their attention away from the main fight to deal with you, giving your teammates a brief window to push forward. Try to coordinate your attacks with the rest of your team so you’re both aggravating your opponents at roughly the same time. It’ll make it hard for them to decide who to deal with first.