The Pokémon to avoid purchasing are Alolan Ninetales, Cinderace and Greninja — all of which will be gained as a “welcome to the game” bonus just for logging in the first two weeks — as well as Slowbro, Crustle, Venusaur and Zeraora. Slowbro and Venusaur are free rewards for gaining trainer levels by participating in battles. Crustle is a reward if you complete the Beginner’s Challenge in its entirety. Zeraora is a free reward that is only available until Aug. 31, and can be obtained by pressing X, going to “mail” and clicking on the “launch bonus” email.