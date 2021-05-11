All you need to do is beat the story once, on any difficulty. Once you’ve completed the game, you’ll be prompted to save a completed file into one of your slots. It doesn’t matter where you save, but because you have so many slots available, we recommend choosing one where you won’t easily save over it, just in case you want a do-over run and aren’t satisfied with your latest. Every completed data file will include how many runs of the game you’ve completed, so they’ll be easy to spot.